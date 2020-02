Nebraska State Troopers take more than 120 pounds of marijuana off the streets in two-weekend drug busts.

Late Friday night, a trooper made contact with a suspicious driver in a parking lot in North Platte. A search found 69 pounds of marijuana in duffle bags.

Then on Sunday afternoon, a trooper stopped a Jeep Grand Cherokee for speeding on Interstate-80 near Sidney. A search revealed 57 pounds of marijuana. The driver, a man from Ohio, was arrested.