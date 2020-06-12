NSP arrests reckless driver with gun after 2-hour standoff near North Platte

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a man following a two-hour standoff, on numerous charges Thursday evening.

NSP received information that an eastbound Dodge Charger was driving recklessly on Interstate-80 near mile marker 153, between Paxton and Sutherland. The motorist who called in the reckless driver also reported that the driver had pointed a gun.

Troopers located the Charger near North Platte and performed a traffic stop. The driver refused to comply, and additional troopers were deployed to close of Interstate-80’s eastbound traffic.

After more than two-hours, NSP negotiators were able to get the driver to exit the vehicle.

Mario Brown, 49, of Grants New Mexico was then taken in custody. He was arrested for making terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana – more than one pound, obstructing a peace officer, and disobeying a lawful order.

