NSP arrest North Platte man suspected of helping his fugitive brothers

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a man Tuesday they say helped his fugitive brothers — wanted in multiple states — evade capture last month.

Tyler Corbit, 30, of North Platte is facing five felony charges related to aiding and abetting Chris Corbit and Jeremy Bailey in January, when authorities in Tulare County, Calif., were searching for the two men in connection with a homicide investigation, according to an NSP release.

On Jan. 5, NSP issued an alert informing the public to avoid the two men, who authorities believed had traveled to Nebraska, and call 9-1-1 to report any sightings.

Utah Highway Patrol located and arrested the two fugitives, the release states.

Tyler Corbit is being lodged in Lincoln County Jail, according to the release.