The Nebraska State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 16-year-old missing from Boys Town.

Patrick L. Haney Jr. is described as a 5-foot-6 black male with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Maher Drive in Boys Town wearing a yellow sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or contact Boys Town Police at 1-800-835-1468 immediately.