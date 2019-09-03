NSP staff member suffers serious injuries from prison inmate assualt

A staff member with NSP working at the Nebrasksa State Penitentiary is recovering from serious injuries after being assaulted by an inmate.

The staff member was attacked early Monday morning just before 8 a.m. in the dining hall. They were treated at the hospital for a cut under their eye.

The unidentified inmate punched the staff member several times in the head. Two other staff members received minor injuries while restraining the inmate.

The incident will be investigated with findings provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.