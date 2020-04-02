NSAA cancels remainder of Spring events

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 11:45 AM, Apr 02, 2020

The NSAA has cancelled the remainder of Spring events for the 2020 season.

Below is a full release by the NSAA:

"All remaining NSAA activity practices and competitions, including district and state competitions, have been cancelled for this school year. These cancellations are part of a new Directed Health Measure issued by Governor Ricketts.

Bylaw 3.2.7 (Summer Activities) will go into effect on May 26th. In the interim, Bylaw 3.2.6.1 (School-Year, Out-of-Season) is expected to be followed by all member school athletic programs.

The NSAA continues to encourage all member schools to follow CDC, local, state and federal health department recommendations."

Read the original version of this article at www.1011now.com.

 