NHS unveils part makeover and part miracle from tangle of matting

The Nebraska Humane Society has been working on a revolution of sorts, getting a shamefully neglected dog back on the trail to a new life.

It took more thank a K-9 makeover to pull this one off. NHS officials say their charge arrived a couple of weeks ago with "the worst case of matting, we've EVER seen."

That was just for starters. They weren't at all sure what they'd find underneath the mass that covered her.

It took a serious shave, some good cleaning and even a little surgery to find where man's best friend had been hidden under there but the Humane Society is showing off, "results that are really remarkable," this afternoon.

The before, the after and the grooming maestro who made the transition possible - on display on 2 p.m. We'll have live streaming coverage.