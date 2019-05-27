NHS renovations in progress - expect some navigation changes

The Nebraska Humane Society has just begun its $14 million dollar renovation and that’s putting some twists in the path that you follow on the path to pets.

When you visit NHS next, it's going to be a little different experience. The renovation to the lobby and adoption area has begun.

Adoptions are now back in the old building for the next nine months while NHS space undergoes a facelift.

The changes will incorporate new housing environments for animals that are more soothing and alleviate stress but in the meantime, business continues.

Here's how you navigate the campus:

If you want to adopt, you go next door to the adoption kennels, go north around the building. The entrance is on the east side.

The retail store is right as you enter so you can still find behavior aids, pet supplies, toys, that type of thing.

To your right is cat adoption in two rooms. You'll still see cats in kennels and get in to interact with them.

Down the hallway, to your left, is the lobby waiting area once you've decided who to meet. You can actually commune with critters while you wait.

Dog adoptions are a bit different. The kennels aren't as big as those in the main shelter. They have four in all and you kind of snake your way through hallways in the old areas to see the different rooms of dogs but you still get to see which dogs you're interested in.

Then back to the lobby to get with the counselor to meet and greet and take them for a walk.

One big difference: this building will open at noon which is when the adoptions start. So, not quite the same early-bird wait process as before.

Other services are still in the main building so to look for lost pets, to drop off strays and to license you'll still head there. You'll just enter through the animal drop-off.

Once renovation is done, things should be much better for the dogs and cats. Less stress means they'll hopefully get adopted out more quickly.