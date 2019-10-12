NHS pets face rigorous checks before they're offered for adoption

Nebraska Humane Society teams have been busy lately. The critter population has been exploding and getting all their guests prepped for adoption is a daunting task.

NHS pets faces rigorous checks before being offered for adoption

Space is tight at NHS due, in part, to construction. They’re working had to get pets into the adoption lane.

That can take some effort. Here’s some of the prep work that takes place in advance of adoption.



On intake, dogs get a kennel cough vaccination and cats get an upper respiratory vaccination

Everyone gets a quick health check to look for obvious wounds, issues or signs they might need further treatment

Once in the adoption program all are spayed or neutered

They are microchipped

While they are under the anesthesia they do other services too like dental cleanings and extractions, nail trims, and extreme grooming for matted animals

Dogs get heartworm tests, receive combination vaccines for parvo and cats receive feline leukemia tests and rabies shots

NHS also provides surgeries for animals who need amputations or eye surgeries for entropion issues. Diagnostic tests are used in heart or thyroid issues are suspected

Pets are treated for kennel cough and upper respiratory in shelter

Once physically fixed, staff and volunteers provide scared dogs and overly rowdy dogs with behavior support and enrichment

The team also fosters babies

Right now, for those services, NHS is asking adopters for minimal adoption fees. Dogs are on sale too. Adult cats are free and kittens are just $75 and two-for-one.