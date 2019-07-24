Neb. Marine charged after arrest in May on Offutt Air Force Base

A Nebraska Marine that was arrested in May, has been charged after presumably attempting to bring weapons illegally on to a Nebraska Air Force base.

Alkazahg's pickup truck was stopped after attempting to enter Offutt Air Force base in Nebraska, where Air Force Military Police found weapons that are not allowed on the base.

According to a marine official, Alkazahg is assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 3 in Hawaii and has been charged with violation of: unauthorized absence, violation of a lawful general regulation and dereliction of duty, fraudulent enlistment, false official statement, carry a concealed weapon, communicating threats, possession of modified firearms and unlawful firearms modifications.

Alkazahg awaits a preliminary hearing and that date has not been set.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be updated as they are available.