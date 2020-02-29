NDSC employee arrested for unauthorized communication with inmate

A corporal at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility was arrested by the State Patrol Friday for unauthorized communication with a prisoner.

Carley Broadfoot, 20, was employed by NDCS since October 2019, she has now been terminated, according to a release.

She was booked into Douglas County Jail.

Director Scott R. Frakes said, “This type of behavior will not be tolerated within NDCS. When discovered, it will be acted upon swiftly. Breaking the law puts individuals at risk and compromises the safety of other staff, inmates and the public.”