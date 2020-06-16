NDP calls on U.S. Senate candidate to drop out after reported sexual harassment complaint

The Nebraska Democratic Party is calling for U.S. Senate candidate Chris Janicek to drop out of the race following a reported sexual harassment complaint.

NDP officials are asking that Janicek, who won the Democratic Primary on May 12 with 30.7 percent of the vote, decline the nomination and drop out of the race.

Janicek is slated to challenge Republican Senator Ben Sasse in November.

The NDP claims Janicek made “sexually inappropriate” comments about a staff member in a group text message.

According to the NDP, the staff member, who has since quit, sent a copy of the text message to party officials and filed a formal complaint on Monday afternoon.

“Our Democratic Party has no tolerance for sexual harassment,” said NDP Chair Jane Kleeb. “Our Party will not extend resources or any type of support to any candidate that violates our code of conduct and doesn’t treat men and women with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

Janicek’s campaign manager said that the Democratic nominee will not be dropping out of the race, and while he admitted that the text message was sent, he also said Janicek has apologized.

“We are not dropping out. This is between our campaign and a staffer. It is unfortunate and inexcusable. Yes, it happened. Chris apologized. He apologized in person and she accepted,” Campaign Manager Scott Howitt told 1011 NOW.