Pursued by U.S. Marshals, NDOT truck crashes into Platte River

A Nebraska Department of Transportation employee was taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after the truck he was driving ended up in the Platte River, according to Sarpy County Sheriff's deputies at the scene. (Emily Dwire / WOWT)

U.S. Marshals said they were in pursuit of the driver in relation to a federal case around 8:30 a.m. when the truck went into the river.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service are investigating the incident.

A tow truck was arriving at the scene just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

