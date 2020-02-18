NDOT to present alternatives for Lincoln-Omaha bus routes

The Nebraska Department of Transportation will present findings from a feasibility study regarding the Lincoln/Omaha intercity bus route later this month.

Kari Ruse, transit liaison manager with the DOT, said they are excited to share the proposed route and schedule for the new intercity bus service between the two cities.

Nebraska residents are encouraged to attend any of the open house meetings. The schedule is:

Feb. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Country Inn & Suites (5353 N. 27th St., Lincoln, NE); presentations at 12:15, 2 and 4 p.m.

Feb. 26, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Salvation Army Omaha Kroc Center (2825 Y St., Omaha, NE); presentations at 12:15, 2 and 4 p.m.

Feb. 27, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Ashland Public Library (1324 Silver St., Ashland, NE); presentations at 12:15, 2 and 4 p.m.

Those unable to attend the in-person events are invited to view the video presentation and provide feedback at https://nebraskatransit.com.