NDOT prepares for winter weather, reminds drivers to do the same

The Nebraska Department of Transportation encourages drivers to prepare for winter driving conditions.

NDOT is also reminding drivers that they work hard through their partnerships with the Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, and the Nebraska Weather Service but some storms are so severe that no amount of their preparations can forestall all hazardous conditions.

Conditions to be careful for are extremely low temperatures, low visibility, heavy snowfall, and dangerous ice.

“Last season, Nebraska experienced one of the worst winters on record. We had more snow events during the winter of 2018-2019 than anyone can recall at the Nebraska Department of Transportation,” said Director Kyle Schneweis. “Our crews were well prepared to tackle last season and they remain committed to clearing the roadways as quickly as possible. We continue to ask travelers to keep an eye on the weather and travel conditions before you head out the door. Your safe travel is our business.”

As winter storms approach, travelers can stay informed on road conditions through Nebraska 511’s smartphone app or their website.

