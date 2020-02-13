NDOT issues recommendations for improved Omaha-metro travel

In a report released Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Transportation provided recommendations for improving freeway travel throughout the Omaha-metro area.
PDF: Read the Metro Area Travel Improvement Study summary
Suggestions for I-80
- Addition of one or two mainline lanes in each direction plus auxiliary lanes, depending on location
- Potential new interchange on I-80 between 180th and 192nd streets
- Reconfiguration to a Diverging Diamond Interchange at N-31, N-370, N-50, and L Street (US 275)
- Permanent closure of the 24th Street Interchange
in Omaha
Suggestions for I-480
- Addition of one northbound mainline lane between I-80 and Leavenworth Street
- Addition of one southbound mainline lane between I-80 and Harney Street
Suggestions for I-680
- Addition of one or two mainline lanes in each direction, depending on location
- Reconfiguration of the collector-distributor road between Pacific Street and I-80
- Reconfiguration to a Diverging Diamond Interchange at Pacific Street
- Reconfiguration to a Partial Cloverleaf Interchange at Fort Street and Blair High Road
Suggestions for U.S. Highway 75
Kennedy Freeway
- Addition of one or two mainline lanes in each direction, depending on location
- Reconfiguration to a Diverging Diamond Interchange at Cornhusker Road
- Reconfiguration to a Diamond Interchange at Q Street
- Reconfiguration to a Half Diamond Interchange (to the north) at L Street
- Reconstructed frontage roads between Q and L streets
- Permanent closure of the F Street interchange
Suggestions for U.S. Highway 6
West Dodge Road
- Addition of one mainline lane in each direction plus auxiliary lanes, depending on location Narrow lanes (11-foot) and shoulders to provide four westbound lanes on the elevated portion of West Dodge Road Expressway (two lanes from westbound West Dodge Road and two lanes from I-680) Reconfiguration to a Diverging Diamond Interchange at 192nd StreetReconfiguration of a portion of the I-680 / West Dodge Road system interchange to eliminate weaving for traffic from I-680 heading westbound