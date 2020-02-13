NDOT issues recommendations for improved Omaha-metro travel

Thu 8:52 PM, Feb 13, 2020

In a report released Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Transportation provided recommendations for improving freeway travel throughout the Omaha-metro area.

PDF: Read the Metro Area Travel Improvement Study summary

Suggestions for I-80


  • Addition of one or two mainline lanes in each direction plus auxiliary lanes, depending on location
  • Potential new interchange on I-80 between 180th and 192nd streets
  • Reconfiguration to a Diverging Diamond Interchange at N-31, N-370, N-50, and L Street (US 275)
  • Permanent closure of the 24th Street Interchange
Suggestions for I-480


  • Addition of one northbound mainline lane between I-80 and Leavenworth Street
  • Addition of one southbound mainline lane between I-80 and Harney Street

Suggestions for I-680


  • Addition of one or two mainline lanes in each direction, depending on location
  • Reconfiguration of the collector-distributor road between Pacific Street and I-80
  • Reconfiguration to a Diverging Diamond Interchange at Pacific Street
  • Reconfiguration to a Partial Cloverleaf Interchange at Fort Street and Blair High Road

Suggestions for U.S. Highway 75


Kennedy Freeway
  • Addition of one or two mainline lanes in each direction, depending on location
  • Reconfiguration to a Diverging Diamond Interchange at Cornhusker Road
  • Reconfiguration to a Diamond Interchange at Q Street
  • Reconfiguration to a Half Diamond Interchange (to the north) at L Street
  • Reconstructed frontage roads between Q and L streets
  • Permanent closure of the F Street interchange

Suggestions for U.S. Highway 6


West Dodge Road
  • Addition of one mainline lane in each direction plus auxiliary lanes, depending on location
  • Narrow lanes (11-foot) and shoulders to provide four westbound lanes on the elevated portion of West Dodge Road Expressway (two lanes from westbound West Dodge Road and two lanes from I-680)
  • Reconfiguration to a Diverging Diamond Interchange at 192nd Street
  • Reconfiguration of a portion of the I-680 / West Dodge Road system interchange to eliminate weaving for traffic from I-680 heading westbound

 