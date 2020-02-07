NDOT closes stretch of Highway 275 as ice jams push Elkhorn River onto roadway

This photo from Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, shows an ice jam forming along the Elkhorn River just north of Scribner. The situation prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood advisory Monday. (WOWT file photo)
Updated: Fri 11:12 AM, Feb 07, 2020

WEST POINT, Neb. (WOWT) -- A stretch of Highway 275 between West Point and Highway 91 closed Friday morning as ice jams pushed Elkhorn River waters over the roadway.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has said they are expecting one of its biggest spring runoff seasons on record and also has been keeping an eye on ice jams in the area.

Ice jams are not all that uncommon this time of year, but the situation near Scribner prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood advisory earlier this week.


