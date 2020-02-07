NDOT closes stretch of Highway 275 as ice jams push Elkhorn River onto roadway

A stretch of Highway 275 between West Point and Highway 91 closed Friday morning as ice jams pushed Elkhorn River waters over the roadway.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has said they are expecting one of its biggest spring runoff seasons on record and also has been keeping an eye on ice jams in the area.

Ice jams are not all that uncommon this time of year, but the situation near Scribner prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood advisory earlier this week.

—

