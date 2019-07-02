NDEE announces recycled tire grant recipients

The state is hosting 63 tire recycling and cleanup projects across the state. Three of which are in Omaha, and one in Elkhorn.

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy announced that $968,000 will be awarded to local efforts that will use scrap tires. The grant was funded by a $1 fee applied to all new tires purchased in Nebraska. The funding is projected to clean up over 400,000 tires.

In Omaha, College of St. Mary will use the recycled tire rubber for an artificial turf soccer field. Faith Westwood United Methodist Church will use 3,900 pounds of recycled rubber for playground mulch. The city of Omaha will also collect 300 tons for Douglas County.

Lord of Life Lutheran Church, in Elkhorn, will also use recycled rubber for a playground base.

