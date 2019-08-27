N.C. teen uses long Popeyes line to register people to vote

A 17-year-old in Charlotte, N.C. decided to use the long lines for the new Popeyes chicken sandwich for something productive: Registering people to vote.

Even though David Ledbetter isn't old enough to vote yet, he won't let his age stop him from getting involved in local politics. He helped adults waiting in long lines at Popeyes register to vote. (Source: David Ledbetter via CNN)

While David Ledbetter isn't old enough to vote himself, he believes everyone should get involved in local politics, regardless of their age.

He shared photos of himself on Instagram spreading awareness about the upcoming election to customers waiting in the long line.

He was part of a group of youngsters who spent the day talking to voters, handing out sample ballots and registration forms.

They said they ran out of forms and pamphlets by the end of the day.

David brainstormed the idea with an attorney, Stephanie Sneed, who is running for a local school board position.

David is already pre-registered to vote, so he can cast his ballot as soon as he turns 18.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.