N.C. animal shelters see influx of pot-bellied pigs

Some pot-bellied pigs are being rebranded as “teacup pigs” or “micro-pigs” in order to lure in buyers.

A North Carolina animal sanctuary reports a high number of pot-bellied pigs are being surrendered at area shelters. (Source: WTVD/CNN)

But animal activists said the small animals get really big, and also come with enormous responsibilities.

They say the cute names have led to a serious problem at animal shelters in North Carolina.

“A lot of the people who get a pig, they are rarely educated on their care and what to expect,” said Alesja Daehnrich with Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary.

Daehnrich and her husband Alex Daehnrich say they’ve seen an increase in pot-bellied pig surrenders and shelters asking for help.

They place a lot of blame on breeders who use terms such as “teacup” or “micro-pigs.”

"Just a misleading advertisement of what pot-bellied pigs actually are,” Alex Daehnrich said. “They are not those little cute 20-pound animals you can put in your apartment."

Pot-bellied pigs can quickly grow to more than 100 pounds and are able to reproduce at a very young age – which is information advocates believe buyers are unaware of.

"Everything small, everything cute sells 10 times better than when they would say it's going to be a 150-pound pig," Alex Daehnrich said.

Advocates say surrendering or releasing the pigs can also cause emotional distress, making it difficult for them to find new homes.

The Orange County Animal Shelter has taken in eight pigs this year. From 2004 through 2016, they averaged only one or two annually.

While they can provide short-term housing, they can’t give long-term care, which is why sanctuaries are so important.

Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary, which works with other organizations to find housing for animals they cannot accept, does adopt out pigs, but urges people to research and understand the reality before taking one home.

Blind Spot says they receive more than a dozen calls a week from shelters and private citizens who are trying to surrender pot-bellied pigs.

