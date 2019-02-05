Mystery mom on the run after abandoning newborn twins

Authorities in central Nebraska are trying to identify the person who abandoned newborn twins at a Kearney Hospital.

Police were alerted on Monday.The two boys were born at the hospital on Saturday, Feb. 2 but the mother apparently gave false ID information when she was admitted and she left after giving birth.

The babies are now in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Kearney Police are working with hospital officials and DHHS to try to identify the mother.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Kearney PD at 308 237-2104.