More mystery drones spotted in Wann, Neb.

We continue to follow the unusual story of those mystery drones flying in formation at night, and now being spotted across Nebraska.

What started in Colorado before Christmas, keeps making it's way closer to the metro and no one seems to know who's behind it.

In Wahoo 6 News is following up on a mystery drone cluster sighting from last night.

Someone in Wann, Nebraska, north of Ashland, spotted 10-drones last night around 10:30.

A Saunders County deputy happened to be in the area and was able to verify himself that there were a number of drones flying in formation.

"Watched it with binoculars, it was fairly high up. Not real low. Multiple lights. He thought there were three," said Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz.

Wann, Nebraska is an unincorporated community with only a handful of homes.

Neighbors are surprised these mystery drones keep getting closer and that no one from the FAA to the military seems to know who is behind it.

“It’s a strange story though. I’ve been following it on YouTube and see the first reports from Colorado,” said Gary Brinker from Wann.

The FBI is investigating this as a Colorado Sheriff formed a task force yesterday of local and state officials including the Nebraska State Patrol and instructed the public to be on the lookout for a command unit, a box truck, or van with antennas. Think of it as a home base coordinating the drones.

There are so many theories as to who is flying the drones it’s hard to believe we haven't learned the truth yet.

