Mystery cable bill worries Omaha couple of mistaken identity

A retired Omaha couple spent their working years building good credit, now they’re worried it’s in jeopardy because of a past due bill, that’s not theirs.

The Marshall’s are tuned in to a real mystery after getting a cable TV bill for $1,300.

“Holy smokes I don’t even make that much in a month,” said Marsha Marshall.

Xfinity a division of Comcast sent Robert Marshall several bills and then a collection agency started hounding the retiree who is working hard writing letters to clear his name.

“I can’t get any answers from anybody, except this is your account number and you owe this much money. I said that’s not me,” said Robert.

The Marshall’s have long been Cox customers. The bill they received from Xfinity services Maine, Delaware, and Maryland.

The bills sent 1,100 miles to the wring Robert Marshall.

“I don’t want it to hurt my credit. If they take me to court I know I’m going to win but still, show up on my record,” said Robert.

After contact from Six on Your Side, Comcast states, “we have just learned the Marshall’s experienced an incident of identity theft unrelated to Comcast and their information was wrongly used to purchase our services. We appreciate it was brought to our attention so we could take immediate action to fix it.”

“Get the right guy and leave us alone,” said Marsha.

A cable and internet company not serving Nebraska will stop billing the Omahan whose name is the X-factor in a case of suspected identity theft.

The Comcast spokesperson tells us the collection agency has been notified that the Robert Marshall in Omaha is not the right one and to stop collection efforts against him.

Here is the full statement provided by Comcast:

"We have just learned that the Marshall’s experienced an incident of identity theft unrelated to Comcast and that their information was wrongly used to purchase our services. We are incredibly sorry to hear about this couple's experience and the inconvenience and stress it caused. We appreciate that it was brought to our attention so that we could take immediate action to fix it. Identity theft is all too common, and unfortunately, the Marshalls were victims. We are working with them closely to expedite the resolution of this issue."

