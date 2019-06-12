‘My Little Pony’ brings same-sex couple to latest episode

“Arthur” no longer has a stranglehold on children’s shows portraying same-sex couples.

Saturday’s episode of “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic” introduces Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty – a lesbian couple and guardians of Scootaloo.

The episode, “The last Crusade,” has already aired in Europe ahead of its debut on Discovery Family this weekend.

The two characters aren’t new to the franchise, just the animated TV series.

The couple first appeared in 2017 in the book “Ponyville Mysteries: Riddle of the Rusty Horseshoe.”

One of the book’s writers, Michael Vogel, confirmed their relationship at the time. He also writes for the TV shows.

Vogel also took to Twitter this time around, saying he and other “Pony” writers Nicole Dubuc and Josh Haber were doing their bit for inclusion.

“Hey hey!!! @NicoleDubuc , @joshhaber and I doin what we can to bring more EQuality to EQuestria!!” he said.

The episode airs during Pride Month and follows the PBS Kids show “Arthur” that opened its season on May 13 with the same-sex marriage of Mr. Ratburn to his partner.

Alabama Public Television opted not to air the episode, saying parents trust that their children can watch the station without supervision.

The station had previously pulled an episode of “Arthur” in 2005 when a character had two mothers.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.