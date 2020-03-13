DCHD confirms 2 more COVID-19 cases, Mutual of Omaha facilities closed

10:50 AM

The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in residents, the agency announced in a press release Friday morning.

One is a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s. Both of them recently traveled.

EPidemiologists are tracing who the two have been in contact with recently.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Nebraska to 13.

7:58 AM

Mutual of Omaha closed its offices on Friday after a case of coronavirus was confirmed at the company's headquarters.

A notice was posted on the door of the Mutual of Omaha offices on Farnam Street indicating that facility, too, was closed "out of an abundance of caution" to undergo deep-cleaning.

The note reads:

"This is to notify you that Mutual of Omaha's home office headquarters located on Dodge and Farnam streets has been closed until further notice. This action is being taken out of an abundance of caution due to a confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) at the main building. Mutual of Omaha has been in touch with the Douglas County Health Department and all associates who came into close contact with the affected individual have been notified to self-isolate pending further instruction. Although the affected individual works in a somewhat isolated area, Mutual of Omaha has elected to deep clean the entire facility as a precautionary measure to protect the health and safety of our associates. All associates who have the ability to work remotely should talk to their management. We will continue to provide updates as more information is available. Thank you for your understanding."

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.