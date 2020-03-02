Muscatine man extradited back to Iowa from Mexico for attempted murder

A Muscatine man who was arrested in Mexico by U.S. Marshals in connection to a deadly assault at a Hamburg grain elevator has been extradited to the Fremont County Jail.

Pedro Andrade, 37, was arrested following a fugitive investigation that led authorities to Medina, Yucatan in Mexico.

He is currently being held without bond for charges of attempted murder, willful injury and flight to avoid prosecution.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Oct. 10, 2019 after an incident in Hamburg where he allegedly pushed a coworker from the top of a 60-foot tall industrial grain bin during an argument.

Deputies alleged Andrade unhooked the man’s safety line and pushed him from the catwalk onto a gravel parking lot below “after discovering an affair between the victim and Andrade’s wife.”

The alleged victim sustained massive critical injuries but survived.

Andrade’s next court appearance date has not been set as of Monday.