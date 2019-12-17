Murder suspect's hearing erupts in chaos at courthouse

Two people were arrested Tuesday after Omaha Police were called to the fourth floor of the courthouse to break up a fight involving about 30-40 people connected to a homicide suspect's court appearance.

Capt. Eric Sellers said the group was pushing, shoving, and yelling at one another for about a half-hour surrounding a court proceeding for Wallace Hubbard, who turned himself in to police earlier this year to face first-degree murder charges in the death of Robert Williams Jr.

Sellers said two people were charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction following the incident. Two deputies reported minor injuries following the scuffle, he said.

Those in a nearby courtroom told 6 News they heard a lot of yelling and screaming for about 10 minutes, during which time the judge would not allow them to leave.

About six police cars were observed outside the courthouse. No injuries were reported.

Sellers said such an incident is not common — maybe happens once every couple of years — but that it was the second such outburst that happened at the courthouse today. The incident this morning was unrelated to this afternoon's case, he said.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.