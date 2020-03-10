Murder charge: Iowa dad accused of killing infant son

A 25-year-old father has been charged with killing his infant son in northern Iowa.

Floyd County court records say Shane Morris is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death.

The records don't list the name of Morris' attorney. Charles City police began an investigation on Aug. 3, when the baby was taken to Floyd County Medical Center.

Police say he died the next day of blunt force trauma to the head. A court document says Morris told investigators that he'd tripped while carrying his son and the boy's head struck a kitchen counter edge.