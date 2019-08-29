Mumps outbreak reported in northeast Nebraska

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reports of two recent mumps outbreaks in Nebraska.

According to a release from the DHHS, at least 30 cases have been identified mainly from attendees of a wedding in Northeast Nebraska.

Mumps is a highly contagious disease that spreads through coughing, sneezing, and sharing saliva, according to Dr. Tom Safranek with the DHHS.

Mumps causes swelling of glands in the face and neck along with earache, jaw pain, testicular pain, fever, fatigue, and muscle aches, according to the report.

People with symptoms are urged to contact their doctor and avoid public areas.

