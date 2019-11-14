Mumps cases on the rise in Lancaster County

The Lancaster County Health Department said nine cases of mumps have been reported since September.

(CDC / Allison M. Maiuri)

Of the nine cases, only three are confirmed; the other six are just probable cases.

The health department did not confirm if any of these cases were related to the epidemic in northeast Nebraska.

This epidemic had at least 30 mumps cases, with most coming from people attending a wedding.

Lancaster County Health Department spokesperson Tim Timmons said more cases are noticed because of more awareness.

"When an individual presents with what maybe mumps, and it's possible it's mumps, they're testing for it," he said.

Timmons also said the best way to avoid mumps is to get vaccinated. He said the shot is 88-percent and prevents more cases from happening.

Mumps is a contagious disease and is spread through coughing, sneezing and saliva.