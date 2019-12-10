Multistate voter database suspended in lawsuit settlement

A civil rights group says a database that checks whether voters are registered in multiple states has been suspended until security safeguards are put in place as part of a settlement of a federal lawsuit.

The Interstate Crosscheck program was the subject a class-action lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas on behalf of 945 voters whose partial Social Security numbers were exposed by Florida officials through an open records request.

Kansas has operated the multistate program since 2005.

The ACLU says the settlement includes a list of safeguards Kansas has agreed to implement to protect voter's personal information before the program can resume.