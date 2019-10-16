Multiple vehicle accident at Highway 6 and Sunnydale Road intersection

Pottawattamie County deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 6 and Sunnydale Road for a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday morning.

According to a release, a 66-year-old man from Crescent, Iowa was westbound on Highway 6 near the intersection of Sunnydale in a transport vehicle containing 8 passengers.

After investigation, it was determined that the 66-year-old man crossed the center line and struck a 40-year-old man from Omaha who was heading eastbound on Highway 6 near the intersection in a cement truck. A 58-year-old man from Eden Prairie, Minnesota was heading eastbound on Highway 6 and was also struck.

According to a release, 6 passengers were transported to the hospital along with the 66-year-old man. Everyone is expected to be OK.

