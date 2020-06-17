Members of Lincoln legion baseball team test positive for COVID-19

According to a statement by Lincoln Public Schools, members of a local legion baseball team have tested positive for COVID-19, leading to a request by the health department for the whole team to quarantine.

LPS said that members of the Pinnacle Bank baseball team tested positive for COVID-19. Pinnacle Bank is made up of players from Lincoln Southwest High School.

The condition of the players is currently being monitored.

The Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department has asked all players and coaches on the team to quarantine.

According to LPS, contact tracing shows that none of the players attended weight lifting or conditioning practices at Lincoln Southwest.

The full statement from LPS is below:

"Lincoln Lancaster County Health verified that members of the Pinnacle Bank Legion baseball team tested positive for COVID-19. As a precaution, all of the players on the team and its coaches have been asked to quarantine by the health department. Their conditions are being monitored while under quarantine.

It was verified that none of the Pinnacle Bank Legion players who tested positive for COVID-19 have attended weight lifting or conditioning practices at LSW, so no changes have been recommended for protocols at the high school. LSW staff in the weight room and conditioning spaces will continue to follow the safety protocols approved by LLCHD."

Pinnacle Bank was scheduled to play Omaha Burke tomorrow for its first game of the season.

