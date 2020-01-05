Multiple metro agencies respond to water rescue in Papillion

There was massive police and fire presence along the big Papillion Creek for a water rescue Saturday night.

Picture: MGN

Papillion police tweeted out that they're searching for or an individual that is possibly in the creek.

When our cameras got to the scene we could see a huge multi-agency response. Units from Bellevue to Papillion La Vista, and- Omaha were all on the scene.

Police say that they haven't found anyone despite efforts from dive teams, fire, and law enforcement.

We're still waiting on information from officials stick with 6 News as we learn more.