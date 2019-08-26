Fireworks erupt from Irvington home Monday morning

The Irvington and Ponca Hills Fire Departments responded to a house fire in Northwest Omaha Monday morning.

According to the fire department, the fire was difficult to control due to fireworks in the garage going off.

"We did have to use a lot of caution in there," said Kyle Tonnies, Irvington's assistant fire chief. "We didn't know exactly what we had, so we had to make a more defensive approach, but once we knew what we had we were able to contain it."

Nobody was home during the fire, but one firefighter was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The firefighter is expected to be fine.

Neighbors were shaken by the eruption. Sam Troia lives a couple streets away from where the house went up in flames.

"I heard fireworks going off and many loud pops and I looked out my patio door and all of a sudden I saw plumes of smoke coming up," said Troia.

Mike Wiggins also lives in the neighborhood. He's grateful nobody was hurt.

"The fireworks were going crazy out of the garage," said Wiggins. "Projectiles coming at you. In fact the initial fire truck stopped about 5 houses down the street just not knowing what they were up against."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.