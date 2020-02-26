Multiple fake $100 bills passed at Lincoln businesses

Lincoln Police are investigating after a number of fake $100 bills were passed at multiple businesses in Lincoln.

LPD said on Sunday, reports of six fake $100 bills were passed between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The bills were passed in the areas of 38th and Old Cheney and 66th and O Streets.

LPD said Ace Hardware, Burger King, Taco Bell, Eastpark Cinema and Joann Fabrics and Crafts were all hit.

Police said small purchases were made with the fake bills, and the suspect collected the change.

Employees told police the bills seemed weird but it passed their usual tests so they let the bills go through.

Police are reminding businesses that money does not have to be accepted if they are suspicious the bills may be fake.

