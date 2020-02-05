Identity released of woman killed in crash on Highway 77 south of Lincoln

A 39-year-old woman was killed in a near head-on collision on Highway 77 Wednesday morning.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said the crash took place around 7:47 a.m. near Highway 77 and Highway 33 when a northbound pickup struck a southbound vehicle.

The driver of the pickup, Jamie Bauman of Martell, was pronounced deceased. LSO said Bauman lost control, crossed the grass median and entered the southbound lanes. The pickup struck a SUV driven by 25-year-old Cassidy Clement of Lincoln. Clement was transported to Bryan Health West Campus with serious but non life threatening injuries.

Preliminary evidence indicates Clement was wearing a seatbelt but Bauman did not. At this time, it is believed that neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the crash.

Road conditions at the time of the collision were snow covered and icy.

The crash remains under investigation.