Multi-cultural festival set for August to benefit flood victims

The largest and first of its kind multi-cultural festival is coming to Omaha. The One Community Cultural Festival is happening in August with a goal of helping heartland flood victims.

Linda Steele, President of the Nebraska Chinese Association, said, “Even though many of us are from different countries, we love this community. We wanted to help."

Steele's home was spared in the spring flooding but she knows many homes were not so fortunate.

“We're going to put this program together, can we do something for the flood victims as well?"

With a quick planning period of just four months, the idea for the One Community Culture Festival was born.

“So what can we do? How can we do that? We are really happy to find some of the best and brightest. The community members, as well as our own volunteers."

The event will feature traditional and contemporary performances, food, arts and crafts from different regions including Chinese, Irish, Native American and many more. All of the money raised from the event will go to:



The Salvation Army

Nebraska Community Foundation – Nebraska Flood Recovery Fund

Southwest Iowa Funds and Mills County Flood Funds

The Salvation Army’s Todd Andrews said, “The flood has been a four-month battle for us now. And it has been a battle pretty much every day. So to have the NCA come on board and say, 'hey, we want to support you guys in a big way,' huge. Wonderful. We're so grateful."

The event embodies the fusion of spirit demonstrated throughout the flood.

City Councilman Ben Gray said, “We are all one. We have more things in common than things we have different. And instead of focusing on the negative as much as we do, we need to focus more on the positive. And this effort, this two-fold effort, to bring communities together but also to address the long-term problems that people are going to have as a result of the floods this year."

The festival will take place on August 11th at Stinson Park at Aksarben Village from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information visit the One Community Cultural Festival website.