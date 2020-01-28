Mr. Peanut ad campaign on hold after Kobe Bryant’s death

Planters is reportedly rethinking its plans to kill off its Mr. Peanut mascot in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death.

The company said in a statement to the marketing magazine Ad Age that it "has paused all campaign activities” to be sensitive to those impacted by Bryant’s death.

The pro basketball legend and his teen daughter were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash Sunday.

In an ad released last week, Planters killed off its spokesman of 104 years in an explosive car crash.

It then hit social media with a campaign geared at getting people to share their sympathies for the fictional character.

The campaign was supposed to culminate with a 30-second spot featuring his funeral during the Super Bowl.

Planters will apparently keep its Super Bowl spot but is still evaluating its next steps.

