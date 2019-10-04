Moving company never delivers for Omaha couple in California

A move to California has been an eye-opening experience for an Omaha couple. Most of their belongings are somewhere in limbo

Sixteen days after a mover picked up the Andrus family belongings in Omaha, Nicole, and her mom, Kelly still hasn’t received some of her items.

“Her crib is in the shipment, her crib is on the truck so she’s been sleeping in this playpen here,” said Nicole.

Nicole contracted with Nationwide Relocation group of Florida for a $1600 move, but that’s not who showed up.

“There was more stuff than what they thought and so they doubled the price and said we need a check before we leave,” said Kelly.

The movers work for a sub-contractor called American Home Relocation that has an F rating with the Better Business Bureau.

“If a company that you’re not even aware of is in the game shows up to move your things, I’d just put a halt to everything until you get a better understanding of what’s going on,” said Jim Hegarty, with the Better Business Bureau.

The movers took the check and left.

6 News called Nationwide Relocation Group and a man named Adam said, “Try to find a solution to this and try to get everybody happy.”

Back in California, Nicole says friends and family have donated clothes, toys, and a TV since her belongings are in limbo.

“We’re just kind of living at the bare minimum right now,” said Nicole.

The broker said there’s no guarantee delivery date in the contract. Our messages to the moving subcontractor haven’t been returned. The customer believes her belongings are stored at an undisclosed facility in Kansa City. Moving complaints can be filed with the Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration.

