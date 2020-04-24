Moving companies take extra precautions during pandemic

While work in some industries has come to screeching halt during the pandemic, essential businesses are still operating.

Many have changed their practices and policies in the name of safety.

Moving companies are deemed "essential" because even in the midst of a pandemic. Leases expire and homes are being bought and sold -- people still have to move.

Moving homes can be stressful enough. But moving homes during a global pandemic?

“People are nervous to move right now,” said Two Men and a Truck General Manager Shannon Beadle.

Several moving companies in the Metro-area including Two Men and a Truck - are taking extra precautions and changing the way they typically do business.

“It's important to make these changes to take care of the community as a whole and most importantly our team -- we want to make sure they're set up for success,” Beadle said.

According to Beadle, days before a move, customers go through a pre-screening process to make sure they aren't experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

“We just ask that if they've been around anyone who's tested positive or been to any of the hot spots to let us know that way we can push their move out if necessary,” she said.

Customers are also asked to clean and disinfect every high-touch surface in the home before the moving team arrives.

"Make sure the crews are put into the most safe environment as possible,” Beadle said.

Along with a lot of hand-sanitizer, protective gear is put to work.

This crew wore face masks as they loaded furniture and other items from a home in Bennington -- and onto the moving truck.

Beadle says even the inside of the trucks -- like steering wheels, doors, gears, and controls -- are being cleaned more frequently, too.

"Right now, our management disinfects the trucks every evening. Before, we would do it every week, do a weekly clean."

We have learned some companies have temporarily stopped doing moves in nursing homes and retirement centers.

Beadle says her company will do it – as long as the proper safety measures are in place.

"It's not somewhere where we want to willingly put our teams. So as long as we're comfortable and the place where we're doing the job is comfortable then we're willing to help out,” she said.

Even with all the precautions in place, the American Moving and Storage Association encourages people, if they can, to reschedule a move until after the pandemic, but clearly -- not everyone has that luxury.