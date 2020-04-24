Moving companies change up policies and practices during pandemic

While the Coronavirus pandemic has forced many industries to come to a screeching halt, essential businesses are still up and running. Many, including moving companies, have changed their practices and procedures in the name of safety.

Shannon Beadle, the General Manager of Omaha's Two Men and a Truck, says the outbreak of COVID-19 has made a lot of people nervous about moving. The company is one of many that is now taking extra precautions and changing the way they typically do business.

"It's important to make these changes to take care of the community as a whole and most importantly our team. We want to make sure they're set up for success and that we're following the CDC guidelines as closely as possible," said Beadle.

According to Beadle, the precautions begin days before a scheduled move. Customers go through a pre-screening process to make sure they aren't experiencing any symptoms.

"We just ask that if they've been around anyone who tested positive or been to any of the hot spots to let us know that way we can push their move out if necessary."

Customers are also asked to clean and disinfect every high-touch surface in the home before the moving team arrives.

Along with lots of hand sanitizer, protective gear like gloves and face masks is put to work and the inside of the moving trucks are cleaned more frequently.

Some companies have temporarily stopped doing moves at high-risk areas like nursing homes and retirement centers, but Beadle says her company will do it as long as the proper safety measures are in place.

"It's not somewhere where we want to willingly put our teams so as long as we're comfortable and the place where we're doing the job is comfortable then we're willing to help out," she said.

During the pandemic, the American Moving and Storage Association (AMSA) is encouraging people to supply movers with plenty of hand sanitizer, soap and water. They're asked to use new boxes if they pre-pack any items and to consider deep-cleaning their new home before they unpack. The AMSA also encouraged people to postpone a move, but only if it's possible.

