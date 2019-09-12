Motorist sentenced in connection with deadly traffic accident

Meghan Moyers, 24, has been sentenced to 4 to 6 years with credit for time served in connection with an April traffic accident that took the life of Jerome Payton Jr.

The crash happened on Highway 75 and Lake Street shortly after 1 a.m.

Investigators said Moyers was northbound in a Nissan Altima when the vehicle hit the rear bumper of a northbound Chevy Tahoe driven by Payton. Payton's Tahoe slid off the road and rolled after hitting a metal light pole. He was ejected and died at the scene.

According to court records, Moyers told investigators that the driver of the Tahoe had stepped on the brakes and, "stopped in the middle of the road," but when pressed for clarification she said, "it wasn't like they were halted."

Moyers ultimately pleaded guilty to Manslaughter in the case.

She was sentenced Wednesday by Douglas County District Court Judge Duane Dougherty and credited for 154 days served.