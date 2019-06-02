Motorist killed and another critically injured in head-on Highway 6 crash

An Ashland woman was killed and another motorist was critically injured as the result of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 near Pflug Road Friday night.

The accident happened around 10 p.m.

According to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Department, Claire Kresak, 18, was westbound on Highway 6 in a Ford Fusion and tried to pass another westbound vehicle. She crashed head-on into an eastbound Hyundai Entourage minivan.

Investigators say Kresak was air-lifted by medical helicopter to the hospital and died on Saturday night.

The driver of the minivan, Jeffrey Johnson, 44, of Ashland, was transported to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Highway 6 was closed in both directions for approximately two-and-a-half hours.