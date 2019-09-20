Motorist arrested after stolen car crashes into Sarpy County Jail

Alejandro Figueroa-Saez, 30, faced a list of charges Friday morning. Authorities say they came to light after he crashed a stolen car into the Sarpy County jail.

The jail break-in happened at 2:19 a.m. Sheriff's deputies say Figueroa-Saez, 30, drove up the ramp on the north side of the jail and banged into overhead Door Number 2 causing $2,000 worth of damage. He left the scene after knocking on the door.

Investigators know it was Figueroa-Saez behind door number 2 because Corrections Officers got the license plate number and vehicle description before he resumed his drive. Those particulars were relayed to deputies on the street who later located their suspect driving near 96th and Schram Road.

The Sheriff's Department says he eventually stopped in the eastbound traffic lane of Schram at 90th, got out, put his hands on the roof of the car and was arrested without incident.

Officials said the vehicle, a KIA Forte, had been stolen from 108th and Military in Omaha. The rightful owner had been loading items into it and left the keys in the ignition when she went inside to get more items she wanted to put in the car. She came back out to empty space where the KIA had been.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Figueroa-Saez admitted to drug use and was visibly impaired.

He was booked for:



Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident

Driving Under the Influence

Driving Under Suspension

Theft by Receiving - over $5000.00

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Deputies believe that the damage to the car hints at a longer story. They think Figueroa-Saez might have hit more than just the garage door of the jail.

If you believe any of your property might have been damaged in connection with this incident investigators ask that you call the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office to report any losses.