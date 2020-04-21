Motorcyclists die in separate crashes in eastern Nebraska

MILFORD, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say two motorcyclists died in separate crashes on eastern Nebraska roads over the weekend.

The Seward County Sheriff's Office says the first crash happened just after midnight Saturday on U.S. Highway 6 near Milford, when 20-year-old Connor Brown, of Lincoln, veered off the road. Brown was taken to Seward Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police in Columbus said the second crash happened there around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, when 37-year-old Michael Woelfel lost control of his bike on Lakeshore Drive and crashed.