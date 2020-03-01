Motorcyclist killed in crash involving a 14-year-old driver

A motorcyclist is dead after being hit by a pickup truck being driven by a 14-year-old.

It happened last night at the intersection of 156th and Q Street.

Omaha police say a teen girl was trying to turn north onto 156th street off Q when she hit a Harley Davidson.

The 24-year-old motorcycle passenger, Jenna Dieffenbach was thrown into an oncoming car and suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the Harley was pronounced dead due to injuries sustained in the crash, that person's identity hasn't been released at this time.

The teen driver hasn't been charged with a crime at this time, so we are not naming her. The investigation remains ongoing.

