Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Lincoln

A motorcyclist was killed in a traffic accident at S. 27th and Old Cheney Rd. in Lincoln Saturday night.

He is identified as Logan Langner, 27, of Lincoln.

Police say shortly after 9 p.m. Langner was northbound on 27th, approaching the intersection in the inside Lane. A Toyota Camry was southbound on 27th. The driver was trying to turn left onto Old Cheney and stopped when the driver saw the motorcycle.

Police say Langner laid the bike down, became separated from it and collided with the car.

Langner was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

No one in the Camry was injured.

No citations were immediately issued. The incident remains under investigation.