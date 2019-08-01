Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV

A motorcyclist was killed in a Wednesday night traffic accident in Lincoln.

Emergency crews were alerted to the crash at 14th and Warlick Blvd. shortly before 9:30 p.m.

The 22-year-old man on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital where he later died. A dark SUV at the scene was also involved in the crash but no other injuries are being reported.

The accident is still under investigation but police said it appears the motorcycle was traveling north and merging onto 14th Street from Warlick Boulevard. The other vehicle was traveling south on 14th Street. There's a yield sign in that area and, according to LPD, that's where the crash happened.

Officers say it appears one of the vehicles failed to yield but it's unclear which one.