Motorcyclist killed and passenger critically injured in Colfax County crash

Authorities have identified a rural Dodge, Nebraska man killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday as Paul Uher, 53. Theresa Uher, 63, was injured in the accident.

Authorities were notified of the crash on Highway 91, 2.5 miles west of the Highway 15 intersection shortly before 5 p.m.

The Colfax County Sheriff’s Department and Clarkson Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and located the victims who had been traveling west on 91 on a Harley Davidson.

The motorcycle had left Highway 91 and gone north into a cornfield. Both victims were thrown from the bike.

Paul Uher was pronounced dead at the scene. Theresa Uher, age 63 was air-lifted by medical helicopter to a hospital where she was listed in critical but stable condition.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.